MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The city of Madison is warning residents to avoid a section of Wall Triana Highway after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.

In an alert sent to News 19, the city said that residents should avoid the area of Wall Triana and Cleghorn Boulevard.

The alert said that an 18-wheeler flipped over at the intersection and is blocking the roadway.

News 19 has reached out for more information and will provide updates as they become available.