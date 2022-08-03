MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Over a dozen tenants are without a home after a four-unit apartment building in Madison suffered heavy damage during a fire on Wednesday.

Madison Fire and Rescue Chief David Bailey confirmed they received the call for a fire on Angela Drive around 4:20 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, there was very heavy smoke in a downstairs unit. They searched the building and had the fire under control in seven minutes.

Chief Bailey said the first unit had a lot of fire damage and the other three units received heavy smoke damage.

Sixteen people were displaced because of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

Because all of the Madison Fire and Rescue units responded to Angela Drive, the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department helped them cover the rest of the emergency calls. HEMSI crews were also at the scene.