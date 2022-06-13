HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Madison, according to officials.

Madison Fire and Rescue Captain Ryan Gentry says units were dispatched to a possible apartment fire in the 100-block of Royal Drive just after midnight on Monday.

When they arrived at the scene, fire crews found heavy fire and smoke conditions at the Windscape apartments.

Gentry confirmed one person was pulled from the structure and was pronounced dead.

Captain Gentry says the cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.