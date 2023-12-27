MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been arrested after robbing a grocery store in New Market on Sunday.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), said that the incident happened at the M&M Grocery located at 323 Butler Road in New Market.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Harley Smith went into the store and started to rob the store clerk at gunpoint. Upon further investigation, deputies were able to arrest Smith on Wednesday.

While arresting Smith, deputies located an air pistol in his possession which was the same pistol used during the robbery.

Smith was charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in the Madison County Jail facility without bond.