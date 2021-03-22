Madison woman holds #1 bracket heading into Monday’s college basketball tournament

MADISON, Ala. – Millions of Americans fill out their brackets every year during March Madness. One Madison woman currently holds the number one bracket in one major competition.

Her user name is “Kath3” and she takes part in Capital One’s bracket challenge each year with her family.

While her bracket isn’t perfect, she still finds herself at the top of the leader board Monday afternoon, even after today’s Oregon-Iowa upset. Her daughter has been documenting her success on social media.

How did “Kath3” or Kathleen Guilbert do it? Well, she chose based on her Catholic roots, where her family lives, and even mayors she liked and disliked for those games too close to call.

“Basketball is my least favorite sport that I dont follow. I always like to prove you dont need to know anything about basketball to prove, oh it’s just a fun family competition,” Guilbert said.

She went on to say she thanks those Catholic roots for helping her pick one of the biggest upsets of the tournament last night: south region’s #8 seed Loyola vs. #1 , Illinois.

Even more so, she said she’s grateful for the laughs her family has shared through this tournament.