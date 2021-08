LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison teen was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle wreck near Athens.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 19 when a 16-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that left the scene.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the wreck occurred on East Limestone Road, approximately eight miles east of Athens.