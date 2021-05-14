Madison students stroll through elementary schools before graduation

MADISON, Ala.- High school seniors from Madison City Schools, returned to their elementary schools on Thursday. The annual tradition called the Senior Stroll is an opportunity for students to walk the halls of their first school, reunite with past teachers and inspire the current elementary students.

Seniors from Bob Jones and James Clemens were greeted with chants and cheering at Columbia Elementary School.

One Bob Jones senior says she’s thankful for the reunion with her old teachers.

“When I moved here I actually didn’t know any English so these teachers were my foundation and my education,” said bob jones senior Claudia Vargas-Ramirez. “They taught me what it means to be good person, a good student most of all. And that I need to work hard for whatever I want,”