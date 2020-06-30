Madison Street Festival is officially canceled for 2020

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Street Festival has been canceled due to health

concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival is Madison’s largest annual celebration of art, music, crafts, food and entertainment.

“A number of factors went into our decision, including the costs and logistics of properly protecting our patrons by being able to maintain our standards, while implementing social distancing and more stringent cleaning measures.” organizers posted on social media.

Organizers say they look forward to Madison Street Festival in 2021.