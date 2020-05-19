Madison sets new rules for municipal court proceedings

MADISON, Ala. – Madison says people coming to municipal court when it resumes will have to wear masks.

Everyone appearing in court will be required to wear a mask, and one will be provided if the defendant does not have one, the city said Tuesday.

People also will be required to stay 6 feet apart and only people who are on the docket for probation review, payment review, arraignments and tickets will be allowed in. That includes children.

The city said defendants will check in to court and then wait in their car for their docket to be called. Sanitizer spray will be applied to people’s hands before they enter the courtroom.

March and April municipal court dates were cancelled due to COVID-19. According to the city, defendants who had dates during that time should have received new court dates by mail.