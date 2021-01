MADISON, Ala. – Madison at The Range announced its partnership with Walgreens to be one of the first senior living communities in the area to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to its residents.

The vaccination clinic is taking place between 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20 inside the community.

“We are seeing history being made,” said Jennifer Finlay, Sales Director of Madison at The Range. “Getting back to some normalcy is our goal for our residents and team members.”