Madison school, county commission join to collect supplies for tornado victims

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Liberty Middle School and Madison County Commission District 2 are joining to collect items for victims of Thursday’s tornadoes down south.

Starting Monday, March 29, and ending on April 2, people can drop supplies at two locations so they can be taken to Jefferson and Shelby counties, which were hit hard by tornadoes on Thursday.

Items needed include nonperishable food items, drinks, tarps, plastic storage containers, toiletries and hygeine items, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning products, work gloves, rakes, shovels and brooms. Animals shelters in the area also need pet food and portable kennels for misplaced animals that have been taken in.

Items can be dropped off at the District 2 commission office located at 100 Plaza Blvd. in Madison between 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. or at the front office of Liberty Middle, located at 281 Dock Murphy Dr., during school hours. County crews will deliver supplies to families in need the following weekend.

More information can be gotten by calling the Madison County Commission District 2 office at 256-532-1590 or Liberty Middle School at 256-430-0001.