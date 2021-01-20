Madison retirement home to receive first vaccine doses

MADISON, Ala. — A Madison retirement home is set to finally get its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning.

Madison at The Range, located off County Line Road, partnered with Walgreens to administer the shots.

The center decorated its property outside the building with messages celebrating the incoming vaccines and thanking its workers ahead of the appointments.

Madison at The Range’s marketing director Jennifer Finlay told News 19 its residents and staffers have waited for the vaccine deliveries for a long time, and that is “one of the first retirement homes in the area” to receive the vaccine, a difference from nursing homes or care centers which were a priority in Phase 1A of vaccinations.

“We’ve been working on this for weeks,” Finlay said. “We wanted to be one of the first to receive it. We got the call. We made all the arrangements, and we’re just so excited and elated that finally our sweet residents and staff are able to receive it now.”

All employees will also be included in getting the first doses Wednesday, with the second doses in three weeks.

Wednesday’s appointments at the retirement home are only for residents and employees.

Finlay said visitations will continue to be off-limits until a go-ahead is declared by the CDC.