Madison prepares to reopen its parks, with some new rules in place

MADISON, Ala. – The city plans to start reopening some of its parks Monday, with some guidelines and restrictions that the city said will be strictly enforced.

People will be encouraged to wear masks and they must not gather in groups of 10 or more, and the 6 foot social distancing will be required for people not in the same family unit, the city said.

Pavilions and park restrooms will still be closed, along with playgrounds and athletic fields, according to the city. Recreation centers will be open from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and room rentals will be available for groups that meet state mandates for size limits.

At Dublin Park, the indoor walking track and the aquatic facility will both be open. The gym is still closed.

The Dublin Park walking track will be limited to five people at a time, and they will be required to walk in the same direction.

The aquatic facility will be open for lap or water exercise. There will be no swim lessons and swimmers under the age of 16 will have to be accompanied by an adult. Diving boards will be closed except for scheduled training sessions. Maximum time in the water is one hour. Locker rooms can be used to rinse off before entering the pool, but no showers will be allowed after swimming.

Parks and Recreation staff will routinely sanitize restrooms, equipment, and other “high-touch” areas, the city said.

More information about park restrictions can be found on the city’s website.