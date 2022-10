MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help with identifying a person connected to a wallet theft.

In a social media post, MPD asked for help identifying a person the department said is believed to have taken a wallet accidentally left by another customer at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Bryce Taets at 256-772-5679 or email him at bryce.taets@madisonal.gov.