MADISON, Ala. – Madison police need the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Chloe Dryer, 13, was last seen near Oakwood Road wearing a gray hoodie with red letters, dark blue jogging pants and pink shoes.

Chloe is a white female, 5’5″ tall, 130 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities have not released her photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police.