Madison Police Officers test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Ala – One Madison Police officer is quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a City of Madison spokesperson.

According to statement released Wednesday, two other officers previously tested positive. They were cleared and returned to work after two weeks.

The Police Department is using School Resource Officers to fill any staffing needs, according to the statement.

City officials say they are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the department. Precautions include asking employees to self quarantine if they have a potential exposure on or off duty or if they feel sick.

The statement says all Madison employees have been required to wear masks since May 8th. Employees are continuing to sanitize work stations along with common areas.