BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison police officer was killed and a Brandon police officer was injured during a standoff on Thursday, June 1.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene after the Brandon police officer was shot.

The incident happened at a home on Terrapin Hill Road in the Crossgates neighborhood early Thursday morning. Brandon police said the standoff began as a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. They said two women were being held hostage, and they were both able to later escape.

When officers arrived at the scene, authorities said the suspect, 22-year-old Gabriel Matthew Wilson, of Pearl, fired shots at officers. One of the officers received significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The officer is in stable condition, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials.

According to officials, Wilson was barricaded inside a home with with unknown injuries.

Randy Tyler (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

DPS officials said while attempting to enter the home where Wilson was barricaded, an officer from the Madison Police Department died. Wilson also received fatal injuries.

The standoff ended around 10:00 a.m.

Madison police identified the fallen officer as Randy Tyler, who was a seven-year veteran of the department.

Tyler was a member of the Madison Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) and the department’s field training coordinator. He was also a supervisor in the Department’s Narcotics Division.

Before working at Madison, Tyler retired as the Chief of Police for the Ridgeland Police Department. He was a graduate of the 228th Session of the F.B.I. National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and was an active member of the MS Chapter of the F.B.I. National Academy Associates.

“Randy will be sorely missed by all of his colleagues, family and friends. The Madison Police Department asks for the community’s support and prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be provided once they have been finalized,” the Madison Police Department said in a statement.

“May God bless his precious family and the men and women of the Madison Police Department. We covet your prayers,” said Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler.

“Chief Tyler worked in the Ridgeland Police Department for over 27 years and became the Chief of Police in 2014. His service to our community from 1987 – 2015 will not be forgotten. Mayor Gene McGee, Ridgeland Board of Alderman, and City staff send their deepest condolences to his family and are thankful that we were able to have Randy as a part of our City family for all of those years,” the City of Ridgeland said in a statement.

This morning, brave Mississippi police officers responded to a hostage situation and took fire. As I received updates throughout the morning, Elee and I prayed for the safety of the officers. Sadly, we can now share that one has passed. More details to come. All I’ll say right now is: pray for our law enforcement officers. Recognize their courage, sacrifice, and service. And please pray for these officers’ family and friends specifically today. Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the incident. Once they complete their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.