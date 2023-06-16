MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A City of Madison Police Officer has been convicted of sexual misconduct by Madison County District Judge Donald Rizzardi.

35-year-old Kevin O. Walter of Harvest was arrested on Feb. 8 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The City of Madison released the following statement regarding the conviction:

“Following the conviction of Kevin Walter, the City of Madison respects the court’s decision. The City assures our community this is not a reflection of the Madison Police Department and the officers who uphold their public safety Oath of Honor. As the criminal investigation has been concluded, an administrative investigation is currently being conducted. The conclusion of this investigation will determine the appropriate action that will be taken to resolve the matter concerning this employee.”

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed with News 19 that the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Madison Police Department (MPD) in November 2022 regarding an incident with Walter.

The MPD asked the Sheriff’s Office to handle the investigation because it involved an off-duty employee, Patterson explained.

Walter (Madison Police Dept.)

When the investigation was complete, investigators with the MCSO forwarded the case to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office. The case was then presented to a Madison County grand jury, resulting in the arrest warrant.

The investigation also revealed that Walter and the victim knew one another. Online court documents show Walter was accused of raping a woman while she was intoxicated on October 22, 2022.