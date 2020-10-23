Drug take-back events happening across North Alabama Oct. 24

The overwhelming pills and bottles that can be part of today’s lifestyle. Emphasis on the pills in the foreground.

Saturday, October 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and several organizations across North Alabama are giving community members the opportunity to safely dispose of old and unused medications.

Here’s a list of some collection sites:

The Madison Police Department will be accepting unused prescriptions and over the counter meds in their parking lot Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Officers will be handing out coupons for a free Chick-fil-A breakfast during the event. For more information, click here.

Kroger on University Drive in Huntsville will be accepting unused and expired prescriptions Saturday in their parking lot from 8 a.m until noon.

Deputies in Marshall County invite community members to dispose of prescription drugs at any Walmart location in Marshall County from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Deputies will be available to assist.

Muscle Shoals police ask residents to bring prescriptions to the Muscle Shoals Walmart Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for safe disposal.