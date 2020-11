WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is testing how far he can go in using the trappings of presidential power to undermine confidence in this week's election against Joe Biden, as the Democrat gained ground in tight contests in some key battleground states, including moving into the lead in Georgia.

With his pathway to re-election appearing to shrink, Trump on Thursday made unsupported accusations of voter fraud to falsely claim that his rival was trying to seize power. It amounted to an extraordinary effort by a sitting American president to sow doubt about the democratic process.