Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee will hold its first public meeting

MADISON, Ala. – The first public meeting of the Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee (MPCAC) will be held on Wednesday, September 29 at 6 p.m. in the City of Madison Council Chambers.

The nine-person committee is made up of community members chosen by the Mayor, City Council, and the Madison Chief of Police. Their purpose is to promote communication between the police department and the community.

This first called meeting will cover the nominations for Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary roles, and address general committee business to review training, goals, and adoption of bylaws.

Community members are welcome to attend the public meeting and will have time to meet

and greet the committee members after the meeting adjourns.

For more information on the meeting or committee members, check it out here.