Madison Police announce retirement date for Chief David Jernigan

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Madison County Police Chief David Jernigan will retire in mid-January, the police department said Tuesday.

“It has been a highlight of my career to lead the men & women of the Madison Police Department who have consistently served with honor, integrity & dedication to the rule of law & the US Constitution,” Jernigan said in a statement. “They are the best, brightest & bravest in our community.”

Jernigan took the Madison job in 2017. Prior to that, he was the chief deputy at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Jernigan’s law enforcement career also includes work as an FBI special agent from 1984-2003. from 2003-2013 he worked with the FBI in its Hazardous Devices Operations Center and Critical Incident Response Group.