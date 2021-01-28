Madison pizzeria competes for “Bama’s Best Pizza”

MADISON, Ala. – A new pizza restaurant in Madison is up for a statewide title for best pizza in Alabama.

Valentina’s Pizzeria and Wine Bar has only been open for three months, but its owner has made a career out of pizza, even setting a Guinness World Record for highest pizza toss.

More recently, Joe Carlucci fell on hard times during the pandemic, losing his food truck business

He decided to open Valentina’s, named after his daughter.

Now, he’s found himself in the top four, nominated by loyal customers for the title of “Bama’s Best Pizza.”

“Pizza’s my life, it’s in my blood, it’s what I live for. Everyday I’m learning, I’m researching how to become better at what I do. Through the last year I learned a lot. I gave it to God and he has put me right here,” Carlucci said.

The competition is hosted by the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday.