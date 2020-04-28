Madison pet boarding facility will continue cleaning measures indefinitely

MADISON, Ala. — K-9 Bath Body and Boarding opened in January, only a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.

Tim and Denise Edwards own the pet boarding and spa facility. They said in March, for spring break, they were completely booked, but when the pandemic started affecting Alabama, the reservations cancelled.

The Edwards say their income was impacted, but they feel fortunate to be able to stay open.

“It has been heart wrenching to watch those that have been forced to close,” said Denise.

On Tuesday, Governor Ivey announced an update order to begin Thursday called “safer-at-home.” Some big changes include all retail stores will be able to open with 50% capacity, elective medical procedures can resume, and beaches will open with some restrictions.

Denise said she believes opening up in increments is the correct thing to do. Tim believes the governor will watch states surrounding Alabama.

“She is waiting to see what happens,” said Tim. “Georgia and other states are opening up their restaurants and opening up other things so she`s going to give it a couple weeks to see how the impact is.”

The governor said all business in Alabama are essential, but the state must ease back to normal slowly and continue taking precautions.

“We have ten employees,” said Tim. “We have a lot of single moms with children so we scrambled to figure out a way that we could do this safely so we could keep them employed.”

“When our clients come up, we’re practicing pickup and drop-off where we aren’t allowing anyone into the building,” said Denise. “We are accepting the pets with sanitized leads and bringing them back out with sanitized leads, and we will continue that indefinitely.”

Governor Ivey’s Stay-at-Home order will stay in effect until Thursday at 5:00pm. That’s when the Safer-at-Home order will begin.