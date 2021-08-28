Madison man killed in motorcycle crash

(WHNT) — A Madison man was killed and his passenger injured in a motorcycle wreck Saturday morning.

Authorities identified the man killed as 73-year-old Robert Harley Burns.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened at 10:35 a.m. when Burns’ motorcycle left the roadway and struck a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burns’ passenger, Cathy Burns, 64, of Madison, was injured and transported to a local hospital.

The wreck happened on U.S. 72 less than one mile east of Huntsville city limits.

