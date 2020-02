LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison man was killed in a wreck on Highway 53 Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said James Jermaine Love, 39, died in the two-vehicle wreck around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Love’s car crossed the center line and collided with an SUV about three miles south of Ardmore, troopers said. The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured.

Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers are still investigating.