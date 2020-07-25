Madison man killed in Lawrence County wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers said a Madison man died Saturday after a wreck in Lawrence County.

Authorities said Logan David McDonald, 24, was headed westbound on AL 24 at the intersection of CR 437 near Hillsboro when the truck he was driving entered the median and overturned. McDonald was ejected from the truck and taken to Parkway Medical Center in Decatur where he was pronounced dead, according to troopers.

The wreck happened around 11:40 a.m. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.