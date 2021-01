MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Key COVID-19 statistics continue to improve in Madison County, Huntsville Hospital's CEO said Tuesday, and the hospital system continues to vaccinate as many people as it can to help get the pandemic under control.

The number of new cases, hospitalizations and percentage of people testing positive have declined from the peaks they hit around Christmas, hospital CEO David Spillers said. The number of hospital staff across the system is also down but still challenging, he said.