Madison man gets 8-year sentence for 2016 bank robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Madison man who pleaded guilty in June to robbing a bank was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday.

Jose Guadalupe Pena, 22, pleaded guilty in June to bank robbery and one count of gun possession in furtherance of a violent crime.

Federal prosecutors said Pena robbed Eva Bank in Madison on Sept. 23, 2016.

Pena walked in with a gun in his waistband, showed it to a teller and demanded money, according to his plea agreement. Prosecutors said he did not point the gun at employees, but took off with $2,467 from the bank.