Madison, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has arrested a Madison man in connection with drug trafficking charges.

LCSO said Raffiel Moncello Cox, 50 of Madison was charged with drug trafficking after a search found fentanyl in a residence in Madison.

LCSO said that on Jan. 3 The Limestone County Narcotics Unit and the Limestone County Special Response Team conducted a search warrant in the 13000 block of Hatchett Road in Madison. During the search, the sheriff’s office said 14.43 grams of fentanyl were recovered inside the residence.

(Courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office)

Cox is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond