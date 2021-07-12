Madison making progress on Hughes Road widening project

MADISON, Ala. — Madison city engineers are hopeful the first phase of the Hughes Road widening project will be complete in the beginning of 2022.

Madison City leaders are spending over $6.6 million dollars to widen Hughes Road in an effort to accommodate growth. The project has been in the works for years and is being transformed from three lanes to five.

“Hughes Road is really the major artery through Madison and it’s important infrastructure,” said Samantha Magnuson. “Widening that area of Hughes will really help traffic along and its being widened from plaza all the way up to east view at this stage.”

Magnuson says crews are prepping to begin work on the east side of Hughes.

“This week what they are working on is striping the three lane configuration on the west side so that they can start the work on the east side of the road,” said Magnuson.

Crews are essentially shifting lanes, so the city says drivers need to be aware of the changes.

“Our public works team as well as engineering and the contractors that are out there doing the work on the ground will make sure there’s plenty of signs plenty of cones and everything to make sure people follow the roadways and striping will be present so they will be able to see what configuration they are driving in,” Magnuson continued.

The city says the Hughes Road project is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2022.

“Its around the corner we’ve been delayed with some weather issues and things like that but as we start this next three lane configuration this week we can start work on the east side of the road so the goal is on the horizon,” Magnuson concluded.

Madison city engineers have already done erosion control on the east side of Hughes road to prep for this weeks transition.

City leaders say eventually all of Hughes Road will be widened to five lanes from Madison Boulevard to Highway 72 West. While the process can be slow, they hope drivers have patience through all of the progress.