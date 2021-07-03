Madison hosts annual Star Spangled Celebration

MADISON, Ala. — A large crowd descended on the City of Madison’s Dublin Park for the annual Star Spangled Banner Celebration. The event included live music, food, and a crowd pleasing fireworks show.

For many in the crowd, the event was a return to normalcy after the pandemic.

“We moved down here a year ago this month so it was a weird time to move,” said Caroline Pippitt.

“Pretty much we were housebound for the first year right and figured, just come out to the park and see the band.” added Mark Pippitt.

Others at the event taking an opportunity to remember what Independence Day is all about.

“I have a lot of family that are veterans or who are currently serving so we always like to celebrate them and just thank them for everything that they’ve done for us,” said Kristin Edwards.