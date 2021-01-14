Madison Hospital fundraiser offers Valentine dinner and a drive-in movie

MADISON, Ala. — Huntsville Hospital Foundation is offering a Valentine’s Day date option that allows people to have date night in a safe manner.

Party in the Park on Feb. 12 will transform the Hexagon parking lot into a drive-in movie lot with two showings of “When Harry Met Sally.” The event is a fundraiser to help buy a new imaging C-Arm machine for the hospital’s operating room, which takes images that help guide surgeons through procedures.

Tickets are $75 per person and include the movie, a gourmet, individually packaged dinner, and access to an online silent auction and giveaways.

Showings of the movie take place at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets can be bought by calling 256-265-8077 or online at this link.