MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison Hospital is celebrating 10 years of serving the citizens of Madison. The doors to the hospital officially opened on February 27, 2012.

On Monday, Hospital President Mary Lynne Wright, led the anniversary celebration. She cut a celebratory cake and spoke about how the hospital has grown over the last ten years.

In an interview with News 19, Wright spoke about how much the City of Madison has grown since the hospital opened.

“You know, when we built this hospital, there was very little on Highway 72,” she said. “Mainly we just had cotton fields. Well now, there’s very few cotton fields left” she continued.

Now, the area surrounding the hospital has exploded with new development, including the Clift Farms shopping center and the nearby Target.

When the hospital first opened in 2012, it had 60 beds. Now it has 90. Wright spoke about the possibility of adding a new bed tower, which she said would increase the capacity to 200 beds.

Wright said, “about ten years out, we’ll have to add a new bed tower.”

“Within five years, we will add a new tower on, we will expand our emergency room, imaging, labor & delivery, and surgery,” Wright continued, “We’ll add some more cardiac services, because we’re going to need that.”

One of the things Madison Hospital is known for is its maternity services. The hospital says nearly 9,000 babies have been born since the hospital opened. It’s now on track to help birth 1,500 babies per year.

Wrigh, says seeing so many children born into the community has been very rewarding, stating, “It has been one of the most rewarding things to see these young families want to be here at Madison Hospital for their babies to be born.”

Wright also said, “we have had one family that has had five children with us now, which is hard to believe, but they have.”

In addition to growing the community population, it has also added jobs. Wright says the hospital had around 300 employees when it opened, now it has around 750.

One of the special parts of the anniversary ceremony was celebrating the 51 employees who have been with the hospital since day one. They all gathered together for a group photo to mark the accomplishment.

News 19 spoke with James Baker, an employee with Madison Hospital for the last 10 years.

He said, “It’s just become home for me over the course of the years.”

Hospital employees pose for a picture to commemorate the 10 year anniversary.

Wright credits those 51 employees, along with the rest of the staff for keeping the hospital running.

“I just want to tell my staff and the medical staff how much we appreciate them,” she stated. “You can’t run a hospital without great employees and that’s what we have.”

News 19 asked Wright what the biggest challenge the hospital has faced over the past ten years. She said the COVID-19 pandemic has by far been the biggest challenge. Primarily, when it comes to staffing.

“The past two years have been difficult,” she continued. “It’s been difficult to know, ‘am I going to take COVID home to my family, am I not?'”

She said it has been hard to maintain staffing as travel nursing agencies have played a role in pandemic staffing.

“We try to do everything we can to let our staff know how important they are to us, and we are having some who are coming back now,” Wright concluded. “They’ve traveled, and realized it might not be as great as they thought it might be, and they are coming back now.”