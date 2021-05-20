Madison picks John Gandy as new police chief

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City Council has officially selected John Gandy as its choice for next police chief.

Gandy has been with the Virginia Beach Police Department since 1987. He became an acting detective in 1991 and a regular detective in 1996. He was promoted to captain in 2018.

Negotiations for employment will take place over the next few weeks. The Madison City Council is prepared to make the official appointment during its June 14th meeting.

Gandy’s accomplishments include establishing a Crisis Intervention Team for his department and tailoring the department’s Domestic Violence Unit to deal with an epidemic of domestic violence incidents involving military families stationed at local Navy bases.

Gandy has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saint Leo University and a master’s in criminal justice from Troy University.

Public interviews were conducted on May 8, 2021 with four candidates, including acting police chief John Stringer, New Orleans Police Commander Jeffrey Walls, and Clay Morris, who previously worked in the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The city had been working since January to hire a new chief with over 60 applications received.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley released a statement about Gandy’s hiring:

“It was our job to present four extremely qualified candidates to Council for

consideration, and we will move forward quickly to finalize this choice. As Mayor, I am

looking forward to working alongside Mr. Gandy to ensure that public safety and

community connection with our residents in Madison continues to stay strong.” Madison Mayor Paul Finley