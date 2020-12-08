Madison County’s first ‘Universal Playground’ on grounds of new recreation center

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – The Mark Russell Recreation Center had its ribbon cutting this morning when they celebrated years of construction finally coming to a close, but on the center’s grounds is one commodity unlike any Madison County has ever seen.

As soon as the city of Huntsville announced a playground would be part of the design plan for the new Mark Russell Recreation Center in Hampton Cove, mom Jessica Berkholtz saw an opportunity.

“I’m a parent of two special needs children and I have a lot of friends who also have special needs children, and one of the needs we recognize in Huntsville is having a place where our typical able-bodied children could play with our children who may be a little bit different,” she said.

Berkholtz and a committee of six volunteers worked with the city and the county to bring forth the area’s first Universal Playground; meaning inclusive and entertaining for those with and without special needs.

The playground is complete with ramps, sensory items like musical instruments and wheelchair-accessible flooring. There is even a quiet nook where overloaded children can retreat and regroup.

The committee worked with J.A Dawson and Co. to design the playground.

“It’s definitely one of a kind,” J.A. Dawson Project Designer Stacy Perry said. “It’s inspiration for a lot of cities in the state to continue making inclusive playgrounds,” Project Manager Kight Jones added.

The funds for the one-million dollar project have been raised through community fundraisers, sponsorships and even some financial help from state and local leaders:

“As a former school administrator, I would see daily the difference in opportunities offered for our regular population and our special needs population, and I knew even in the school setting, a lot of times we couldn’t meet that so this was an opportunity for the community to meet those needs,” District Three County Commissioner Craig Hill said.

Despite the two year effort to bring the plan to life, seeing it celebrated for the first time, made it worth the wait for Berkholtz.

“My daughter, who has Cerebral Palsy, climbed that rock wall,” Berkholtz said. “I’ve had my fair share of tears of happiness because my kids are getting to be here at this playground with their friends and they’re all included.”

The committee is in the process of finishing the fundraising process to add even more commodities like a zipline and a toddler play area during their ‘phase two’ next year.