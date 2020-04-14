Madison County’s COVID-19 case numbers are promising, leaders say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital’s CEO said the number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County is promising, and people need to continue to take measures to keep the number down.

David Spillers said in Tuesday’s daily briefing that one new confirmed case had surfaced in Madison County in the last day, which is a good sign.

As far as inpatients with the disease, Spillers said there were five currently at Huntsville Hospital, one in Madison Hospital, one at Crestwood Hospital and about nine others in other regional facilities.

“That’s a fairly low number,” Spillers said. “That’s a good number for us.”

Another eight patients were under investigation, which Spillers said is a fairly constant number. And people who have recovered are going home, he said.

“So far Huntsville Hospital has discharged 19 inpatients home,” he said. “So that’s a good number. I think Crestwood has discharged another 2.”

But Spillers cautioned against thinking those numbers mean things will get back to normal anytime soon. He said in the future when businesses open back up, social distancing will still be needed, sanitizing will be needed, and people will probably still need to wear masks for a period of time.

“I don’t think there will be a normal that we used to be accustomed to until there’s a vaccine for this, and that’s going to be a long time in the making,” he said.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley also spoke at Tuesday’s briefing and said he has seen more people start to make the right decisions on when to leave their homes. He said people can help keep numbers down by prioritizing needs versus wants.

“If we all continue to focus on what we can do, we will continue to make a difference,” he said.