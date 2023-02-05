GURLEY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.

MCWD said that, weather permitting, there will be a temporary water outage on Cobb Road in Gurley.

The water department said that the outage will be caused by work on water system improvements in the area. The work is set to begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Monday.

MCWD said it will work to restore service as quickly as possible and it appreciates the patience from affected customers. Anyone with any questions is asked to contact the Madison County Water Department at (256) 746-2888