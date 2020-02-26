Madison County voting machines tested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- With Super Tuesday only six days away, Madison County voting machines were tested Wednesday morning.

The machines will be used in the 2020 Primary and Constitutional Amendment Elections.

The public was invited to attend and try out any machine of their choice.

This testing is pursuant to the Alabama Electronic Voting Committee Administrative Code Chapter 307-X-1-.04. Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger says testing the machines is part of the key to transparency in the elections process.

"They chose to mark ballots of their choice to try and ensure that the machine is tabulating correctly," said Barger. "So they overvoted, undervoted, marked things incorrectly and then compared the results from their ballots to the actual report from the machine and they are, in fact, correct."

The judge also wants to remind everyone there is no cross-over voting in Alabama. This means whichever party primary you vote in on Tuesday, you must vote in the same party's runoff.

If there is a runoff in the other party, you will not be allowed to vote in that runoff.

You can find a sample ballot for each county in the Tennessee Valley by clicking here.