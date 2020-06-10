Madison County volunteer fire departments struggling to recruit and retain firefighters

TONEY, Ala. – A volunteer fire department will likely always take any help they can get. In Toney, on occasion, they don’t have anywhere close to a full-sized squad to respond to emergencies.

“We have seen times where we don’t have any personnel available. Luckily, they have been non- priority calls,” said Heath Jones, the President of the Toney Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s no secret that Madison County continues to grow and grow. Communities like Toney are seeing more subdivisions and growth than ever before. Jones says in 2005 Toney VFD would respond to 40 calls a month. In 2020, that number is close to 115 a month.

To-date, Toney VFD has 32 volunteers on their roster. Several of whom can no longer fight fires.

“Any type of working structure fire we respond to, you need anywhere from 10 to 15 personnel,” said Jones.

Of the volunteers who can take those calls, they end up responding to majority of the calls in a months time.

“We can’t continue to ask our volunteers to take away from their lives daily,” said Jones.

Because many volunteer fire departments cannot possibly cover the growth of the region, departments rely on mutual aid contracts. However, each department has a priority to serve their jurisdiction above all else.

Volunteers get burned out. It’s even harder to recruit when larger cities, who actually pay their firefighters are hiring 30 firefighters at a time.

“The 30 people is what we normally hire about every 18 months. It takes just 30 people to fill the void for the people that retire,” said Derrick Stuckey, the operations chief for the Huntsville Fire Department.

So what’s the solution? That’s a good question without a clear answer for the time being.

In theory, Madison County could raise taxes to better fund these departments while also potentially lifting the “volunteer” tag from them. That doesn’t solve all the problems because fire departments still need more people to join the ranks and undertake the serious training hours that come with the commitment.

For now, volunteer fire departments are staying in close contact with with Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong, who once worked as a first responder.

“I meet with them every quarter. They know our needs. They understand it,” said Jones.

For now, volunteer fire departments rely heavily on volunteers, grants and donations. In Toney, they have raised roughly $13,000 a year in the past. Money that goes quickly to pay for radios and gear. The radio equipment can cost me $3,000 per firefighter.

If you are interested in answering the call and helping Toney Fire & Rescue, visit their website.