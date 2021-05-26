Madison County to begin accepting Emergency Rental Assistance applications on June 1st

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a lengthy delay, Madison County said it will begin accepting Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) applications from tenants in unincorporated parts of the county who were impacted by COVID-19, on June 1st.

The County is far behind many cities and counties in the state which started their programs in March and April.



“June 1st you can go online to the Madison County website and find the information there and those who have been affected by COVID, the renters, they can find the information that they need,” said Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.



The Madison County Commission cited its lack of experience with handling programs like these as a major factor behind the delay in the rollout. In February, Alabama received $263 million dollars in federal funding for its ERA, of which $5.2 million dollars was allocated to Madison County.



“For 90 days we’re going to offer these funds and hope that it will help people get back on their feet,” said Hill.



After that period, if there are still ERA funds left over, Hill says they will open up the remainder to renters living outside of unincorporated Madison County.