Madison County tech center annual plant sale in full bloom

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Looking to grow your green thumb? The Madison County Career Technical Center wrapped up day one of its annual plant sale.

COVID-19 put the plant sale season on pause. But now that the stay at home order has relaxed, the flowers are mature and ready to be sold.

All the money supports the horticulture program at the tech center. Madison County students begin planting seeds in December. And with them out of school since March, administrators made sure the students’ efforts would not wither away.

“The community has done an astronomical job waiting and being patient,” said Madison County Career Tech Administrator Melissa Robertson. “So we felt like it was really important to now only show the students that their hard work is not going in vain, but also to give back to the community.”

The plant sale will continue May 7 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m, and next week Monday through Thursday from 9 to 1.