Madison County teacher tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A teacher from Endeavor Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a statement from Madison County Schools Wednesday.

In the statement, the system said students may have been exposed to the virus through contact with the teacher. It is unknown when the teacher contracted the virus.

Students in her classroom have been notified by phone. The system said due to privacy law, the teacher’s name will not be released.

The last known date the teacher had contact with anyone in the district was March 13, the system said in the statement.

Dear Endeavor Family,

I am writing to let you know a teacher in our school tested positive for COVID-19 last evening (Tuesday, March 24th). While it is unknown when this teacher contracted the virus, this individual was advised by the ADPH to contact everyone they had contact with over the last two weeks. Therefore, out of our responsibility to you and your family, we are sending this notification to inform you that students attending Endeavor Elementary School may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with this teacher. Students in her classroom have been notified by phone. Due to privacy law, we will not release the name of the teacher that has been affected.

The last known date the teacher had contact with anyone in the district was on March 13, 2020. If you factor in the 14-day quarantine, the final date of concern would be Friday, March 28. We would encourage you to self isolate until after that time.

If you or anyone in your family is feeling symptoms in line with COVID-19 please contact your healthcare provider for guidance. We encourage you to monitor yourselves and your family for the following symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Body Aches

Shortness of Breath

Please continue to practice social distancing by remaining at home with your family. If you have to go out for work or to obtain essential items like food and medicine, social distancing should still take place. Practice good hand washing and respiratory etiquette for coughs and sneezes. Should a family member develop the symptoms listed, please isolate this person from other members of the family and your pets.

The CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html is an excellent resource to find reliable answers to your questions. We encourage you to educate yourselves on what you can do to protect yourself and your family. Please know that we have only your safety and well-being at heart and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

Please know that we face this public health concern together. We must all take care of ourselves and each other. The Madison County School System is a caring and supportive system.



Respectfully,

Jenny McAlister

Principal

