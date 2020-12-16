Madison County students will remain on hybrid learning when the 2021 school year starts

We initially reported the school system would return virtual, that information is incorrect. Madison County Schools will return from winter break on a hybrid schedule.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County School System announced Wednesday they made the decision to remain on Level 2 – Hybrid Learning of their Reopening plan when students return after winter break.

This will begin on Monday, January 4th and they will remain on Level 2 until at least Friday, January 15th, which is a half-day for students.

The school system says they will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation to determine if a change in the instructional mode is necessary after January 15th.