MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The 14th Annual “Doodle for Google” Art Contest has crowned a Madison student as the state winner.

Sophia Ewing from Heritage Elementary used her creativity and love of art to draw a half-day, half-night scene spelling out the word “Google” with a softball and paintbrush.

Contestants were asked to draw a picture that best represents how they take care of themselves. Sophia says the inspiration behind her picture came from some of her favorite activities.

“I really enjoy doing art and making drawings,” Ewing said. “I stayed healthy and fit playing softball and it was fun. I actually pitched on my softball team.

In recognition of her state win, Sophia was given Google hardware and swag with a hometown celebration. The national winner will receive a college scholarship.

If you would like to help Sophia become a national finalist and win first place, you can vote for her here.