Madison County still working on Emergency Rental Assistance program rollout

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Commission still has no plan in place for the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.

It’s been two months since the county received $5.2 million dollars in federal funding to help those impacted by the pandemic.

Madison County announced its funding on January 22, but commissioners are still working on a game plan to distribute the money. They say they can’t risk their program not being properly put in place.

“We’re not dragging our feet. We just have to make sure that the program is put in place correctly. There are federal guidelines that go along with any federal program and we have to adhere to them. We think initially we got the cart before the horse a bit so you just have to back up and make sure we follow all the uniform guidance of the federal government when it comes to administering these grants,” says Commissioner Phil Riddick.

The county says they need to issue a request for proposal (RFP) soliciting someone to manage their ERA program.

“We’re in the process now of getting new RFP documents out and getting multiple responses back so that we have good choices. We’re really not behind most of the other entities in the state,” says Riddick.

Commissioners say it’s crucial to make sure everything about their program is set up properly in case it is reviewed or audited.

“Negative findings on your audits and that would result in possibly losing some of your bond ratings,” says Riddick.

The municipalities of Baldwin, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, and Jefferson counties, along with the cities of Huntsville and Birmingham are responsible for setting up their own programs. Currently about half of those programs are up and running.

“Take one step back and we’re just going to be a little behind the city of Huntsville but we’re still going to be on track with most of the other entities in the state with the way they are distributing their funds,” says Riddick.

Meanwhile, residents in unincorporated Madison County who need help with rent and utilities are left waiting.

“We all want to do it, we’re working really hard. As Phil Vandiver said a little while ago, the staff is working as hard on this as anything we’ve worked on in years,” says Riddick.

Commissioner Phil Riddick told News 19 it could take 3 to 4 weeks or longer for the proposal to be back on the agenda.

Since Madison County doesn’t have a program yet, ERA Alabama is accepting those applications.