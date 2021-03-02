Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of law enforcement scams

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — This week is National Consumer Protection Week and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working to keep the community educated on the risks of scams.

Today kicks off National Consumer Protection Week. This week we will be focusing on keeping consumers informed as well as empowering and educating you about the risks of #scams.



Stay tuned and watch our page for helpful hints and best practices to avoid scams.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brent Patterson says scammers are constantly looking for ways to take advantage of unsuspecting victims, and that includes impersonating law enforcement.

Patterson wants people to be wary of these scams and not fall victim. He says if it feels wrong, it probably is.

“Law enforcement is not going to call you at home and say you have a warrant and if you don’t come and pay X amount of dollars or send some Walmart gift cards or Google cards that we’re going to come and put you in jail,” said Patterson. “That’s not true.”

Patterson went on to say if you feel like you may be getting scammed, feel free to call the sheriff’s office directly to get the situation cleared up.

The big message this week: be careful and be smart.