MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced a change to its fingerprinting operations.

Until further notice, the Sheriff’s Office will not be offering fingerprinting to the general public.

The Sheriff’s Office said the change is being made to limit exposure and non-essential visits to Sheriff’s Office facilities.

