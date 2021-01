MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman last seen on New Year’s Eve.

The Sheriff’s Office said Shelby Clark was last seen in the Bobo community, near the Madison County side of Ardmore, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Clark’s family said she may be walking with a corgi and was last seen wearing and possibly a red and black flannel coat.

Anyone with information on Clark’s location should contact MCSO at (256) 722-7181.

Anyone that may have seen her or know her current whereabouts is urged to contact this agency ASAP. — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) January 1, 2021