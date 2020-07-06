Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for witnesses in Sunday morning Harvest murder

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for witnesses to a murder that happened early Sunday morning in Harvest.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 100-block of Cloverbrook Drive just after midnight and found Keelan Andrews dead. Montrae Trevius Corbett was booked into the Madison County Jail on a capital murder charge.

Related Content Huntsville man killed, Harvest man charged with capital murder in Sunday morning Harvest shooting Video

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were in the area of the murder right before it happened and they need to speak with them about what happened.

Witnesses or anyone else with information on what happened should contact Inv. Ken Andrews at (256) 533-8866 or krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov.